Pixabay

Accidentally dropping your mobile into the toilet, bathtub or swimming pool is a tremendously frustrating experience. The good news is that all is not lost, although this will depend on how we react as soon as we recover the phone from an involuntary dive. Most of the latest generation high-end mobiles have some type of certification that makes them more or less resistant to water, but an accident of these characteristics can ruin the device (and all its content), and what makes things worse , hasten the end of the guarantee. With regard to the latter, mobiles have witnesses Sensitive to humidity that warns, without any doubt, of the contact of the device with water. But as we have pointed out, this incident can have a happy ending if you act correctly.

What not to do

The first thing is not to try to turn it on. It is a temptation that is difficult to resist (will it work or not?), But, at the critical moment of rescuing the mobile that has been submerged, you must keep a cool head and not touch any button, and of course, not try to turn it on. For what reason? “Trying to turn on a submerged mobile phone can cause short circuits that make the repair more difficult, if not impossible,” explains Francisco Javier Sánchez-Romero, CEO of Bemovil, a company dedicated to mobile repair.

Neither should the dryer (nor the oven) be used. The Internet is a bottomless well of information, but as is well known, it is not always adequate. One tip a desperate user may find is to use a hair dryer to speed up the process. It is not recommended to do so for two reasons: the jet of air can cause the drops of water present in the slits (indentations of the buttons, charging port or headphones), to enter further into the circuits, making the situation worse. Also, the heat could eventually affect internal components electronics, and the same makes more sense in another crazy advice that one can find on the web: put the mobile in the oven.

Using the rice to dry it is not a good idea either. This is the first tip of brother in law that one can receive after reporting the disaster: “Put your mobile in a bowl of rice and leave it overnight.” In principle, the idea is not unreasonable, rice has drying properties, but it would only act on the outermost layers of the device, keeping moisture in the internal components, which once the equipment is turned on, can be irretrievably affected. Experts advise against this practice, on the other hand, since the rice could get wet and adhere to the mobile itself causing collateral damage.

What is to be done

The first thing is to remove it immediately from the water. In these types of incidents, the speed of response plays a key role. If we remove the mobile from the bottom of the toilet or pool as soon as it falls into the water, the greater the chances of success. If the device has been submerged for hours, bringing it back to life is much more unlikely.

Then proceed to remove the cover, the SIM card and if possible, the battery. Once the mobile is removed from the water, the priority should be to dry it as soon as possible. For this reason, it is recommended to remove the protective cover and, if the device allows it, to do the same with the battery (the latter is increasingly unlikely, since manufacturers tend to integrate batteries into the hardware of the equipment and it is not possible to remove them ). It is also recommended to remove the memory card (if the mobile has one) to speed up drying.

The next step will be to dry it with a cloth until all the humidity is eliminated as possible, and in the case of ports and other holes, blow gently until any possible drops that are found in them are removed. This last step should be done gently to avoid introducing the water even further into the device.

Another good idea: put it in a bowl with bags of silica. The classic anti-humidity sachets that usually accompany certain products to avoid humidity (the classic ones with the warning, “do not swallow”) may, finally, have a better destination than garbage. Experts recommend using these sachets instead of rice to remove moisture from the device, but not for just one night: you will have to cultivate patience and rest the device in the bowl for at least three nights for it to take effect. If these sachets are not available at home, they can be purchased without problems in the main stores on the Internet.

These tips can be considered as first aid. But if you really want to increase the chances of success when it comes to recovering a mobile phone that has been submerged, the best thing to do is always take the device to the technical assistance service or a company dedicated to repair, which has the right tools. to recover submerged mobiles.

Are mobile phones falling into the water frequent? “It is very common during the summer months,” says Sánchez-Romero, “every day we have wet phones from the beach or pool.” The expert highlights that falls into the toilet are also very frequent. And if we are on the beach and the mobile has fallen into salt water, before following the aforementioned advice, it will be essential to rinse the device with fresh water to ensure that there is no trace of sea water, which is very corrosive to electronic devices.

