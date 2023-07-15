During a little more than a decade ago, one of the largest movie sites available on the internet began to become fashionable, cavena, which has not been liked by many companies that want to sell their products digitally. In fact, unrepeatable times they have thrown the page, but each time its creators raise it up again.

However, things have not been better this time, since the final closure of this has been confirmed, information that has been disseminated by some Latin media and assuring that they could not return now or there would be legal problems. That’s precisely because many companies have appealed their illegally distributed content.

platforms like Amazon, Apple TV+, NBCUniversal, Netflix Studios LLC, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Warner Bros., among others, are the ones that have united against the young founders of the page. So if they don’t want a lawsuit involving millions of dollars, they won’t make a new attempt to upload the web.

Here is what one of the executives said:

The largest Spanish-language piracy streamer in Latin America is no more, thanks to a tireless global effort involving law enforcement and judicial authorities in various Latam countries and ACE global teams in Latam and other parts of the world.

For now, there is no indication that the site will return, as all web searches lead to sites that are closed.

Via: Brand

Editor’s note: For many it will be sad to lose this page, as there were students who saw it due to the inability to pay for streaming services. However, at the end of the day, the distribution of the tapes is illegal, especially if they are premieres.