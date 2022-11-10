As of the 2024-2025 season, European club football will be shown for the first time on one television channel. Ziggo Sport has acquired the exclusive media rights for the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League. Last week it was already announced that Talpa (Europa League) and RTL (Champions League) will lose their rights.



Sports editor



10 Nov. 2022

The contract between Ziggo Sport and UEFA is valid for three football seasons: from mid-2024 to mid-2027. This brings the most important European club competitions under one roof for the first time. All matches and highlights can be seen exclusively at Ziggo Sport. How much Ziggo Sport pays for the rights has not been disclosed.

Ziggo Sport will further develop the programming in the coming months. All football matches of the participating Dutch clubs can in any case be streamed for free for everyone in the Netherlands via the Ziggo GO app. Ziggo customers can also watch the most important matches on channel 14. See also HS Vantaa The swimmers of the swimmers already found their way to the Vantaa inland swimming pool: “He just cried when the itching was so painful”

From the 2024-2025 season, the three major European football tournaments can be seen at Ziggo Sport. © REUTERS



Marcel Beerthuizen, director of Ziggo Sport, is pleased with the new rights. “This is an important step for Ziggo Sport. We believe that the best sports content belongs on the largest sports channel in the Netherlands. Our track record, many years of partnership with UEFA and love for football ensure that you can now turn to Ziggo Sport for UEFA club football.”

Ziggo Sport is the most versatile sports channel in the Netherlands, including football from the Spanish La Liga, the French Ligue 1, the Italian Serie A, FA Cup, the Champions League, UEFA Nations League and World Cup and European Championship qualifying football. In addition, Ziggo Sport offers the largest racing offer, including tennis, golf and Formula 1 summaries.

Europa League program





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Raymond van het Groenewoud shines in marathon performance

Europa League standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics Europa League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Conference League program





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Conference League standings



See also "We have received threats from fans": the person in charge of 'The Walking Dead' talks about the road to its end

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Stats Conference League





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.