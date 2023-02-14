In twelve years’ time, new petrol and diesel cars will no longer be allowed to be sold in the EU. That is final now that the European Parliament has approved the proposal.

With 340 votes in favour, 279 votes against and 21 abstentions, the EU Parliament today officially declared the end of the internal combustion engine. Due to the sales ban, cars that run on fossil fuels must eventually disappear from the European street scene.

The ban applies to passenger cars and light vans. In principle, the ban also applies to cars that run on synthetic fuels, the so-called e-fuels. The member states still have to give their approval, but that is seen as a formality.

The ban does not apply to cars that are already on the road

The ban only applies to new cars and not to cars that are already on the road. Due to the sales ban, it is assumed that cars with a combustion engine are gradually becoming increasingly rare. How the sales ban affects prices for used internal combustion engines depends on many factors.

The decision may be reviewed in 2026. It is also being investigated whether the use of so-called eFuels might be an option in the future. This happened mainly at the insistence of Germany. There may also be exceptions for manufacturers producing less than 10,000 cars per year. This includes manufacturers of luxury cars such as Ferrari.

Also stricter CO2 requirements in the coming years

The car manufacturers will also have to work hard in the coming years, because the CO2 requirements will become increasingly strict in the coming years. In 2030, new cars must emit 55 percent less CO2 compared to 2021. For commercial vehicles, this is 50 percent.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.





