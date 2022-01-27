With the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic launched almost a year before the election, deputies and senators began to anticipate the search for parties aligned with their electoral positions. The party exchange began in 2021 and this Wednesday, the 26th, was accentuated with an event that marked the bloc migration of MBL members – previously spread across various legends – to Sérgio Moro’s Podemos.

In the case of federal, state and district deputies, the movement contradicts the rule of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which opens the party window for exchanges of acronyms only from March 3. But the anticipation of the pre-campaign to the Planalto, combined with agreements between the associations, “released” the parliamentarians to move house or at least announce this intention ahead of time.

Since the middle of last year, at least eight federal deputies have joined parties other than those that elected them in 2018, according to a survey carried out by the Estadão. Added to those who revealed this intention or who only signed the form in symbolic acts, like Kim Kataguiri yesterday (who will change the DEM for Podemos), the count goes to 13.

Among the senators – who are “owners” of their mandates and, therefore, can change their acronym at any time – the total number of changes made and announced reaches 14. According to the Senate, 12 of them have already officially notified the House. On this list is, for example, Fabiano Contarato (ES), who left the Network to join the PT.

The anticipation of the window is atypical, since the parliamentarian can answer for party infidelity if the association of origin or the electoral Public Ministry decides to enter with representation in Justice. To circumvent possible punishments, some deputies turn to the TSE to request the change outside the allowed period. It is possible, for example, to request disaffiliation for “just cause” in the event of incorporation, merger or creation of an acronym, substantial change or repeated deviation from the party program and, also, personal discrimination. Otherwise, there may be loss of mandate.

‘Moor Factor’

Held yesterday, in São Paulo, the symbolic event of MBL’s accession to Podemos had the state deputy for São Paulo Arthur do Val (now ex-Patriot), who intends to launch himself to the state government. He stated that the “Moro factor” was decisive for the early entry into the legend. “We have reciprocal support from the respective pre-candidates. It is natural that we are in the same party”, he said. “This union is not between political parties, it is between movements, parties and people. Private sector and civil society. The PT is threatening to return to São Paulo. Here in the State of São Paulo, a firm and strong position must be taken against this type of proposal”, said Moro.

Expelled from DEM in 2019, Do Val obtained authorization to migrate to Patriota and, now, change clubs again. Kataguiri will try to circumvent the party window by requesting agreement or departure from the current acronym for just cause, which could occur if the merger of DEM with PSL to form União Brasil is approved before the party window.

Another four parliamentarians use a similar strategy in an attempt to avoid losing their mandate, announcing their departure without, in fact, leaving the party. This is what happened, for example, with federal deputy Tulio Gadelha (PDT-PE). Despite publicly stating that he would migrate to the Network, Gadelha remains in the PDT and participated in the party’s national convention, the date on which the name of Ciro Gomes was announced as a pre-candidate for the Planalto. In a note, the PDT stated that it does not intend to request punishment from the parliamentarian.

reinforcements

Other presidential candidates have also attracted cadres to their respective parties or allied acronyms. In the case of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, not only the PT has gained new cadres, but also the PSB – both are rehearsing the officialization of a federation that would also include the PSOL and the PCdoB.

Marcelo Freixo (RJ) is an example of this movement. A pre-candidate for the government of Rio, he left the PSOL after an agreement and migrated to the PSB last year, with Lula’s support. Current governor of Maranhão and pre-candidate for the Senate, Flávio Dino left PCdoB to follow the same path.

The PSB attracts names even from Centrão who do not support the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro, such as Jorge Boeira (RS), who left the PP, and the vice-president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (AM), who, authorized by the Electoral Justice, has already announced its disaffiliation from the PL, the president’s new acronym.

Ramos is in talks with the PSB and said he has no restrictions on taking up Lula’s platform in the Amazon. His only certainty, according to him, is not to support Bolsonaro. “I cannot remain in a party that has a president of the Republic who I consider not good for the country, which, thanks to him, has entered into a serious health situation and a desperate economic crisis. You can’t help a project that created these conditions.” The deputy also maintains dialogue with Solidarity, Republicans, União Brasil and PSD.

Also critical of the federal government, former minister and former federal deputy Maurício Quintella (AL) announced his departure from the acronym one day after Bolsonaro’s arrival, leaving the presidency of the Alagoas directory to deputy Sérgio Toledo (AL). “All of us, from the board, supported the entry of the president; those who didn’t support it, joined the parade, like Quintella”, declared Toledo.

‘Bolsonaro Effect’

In the opposite direction, the “Bolsonaro effect” was also responsible for attracting names to the PL. Deputies Bia Kicis (DF) and Carla Zambelli (SP) wave to the party, as well as ministers Onyx Lorenzoni (Labor and Pensions) and Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure).

Governor João Doria (PSDB) and former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) have also been looking for new cadres (not just deputies and senators) to strengthen their campaigns and facilitate regional alliances. This year, the toucan managed to “take” the state president of Podemos do Paraná out of the alliance with Moro and affiliate him with the PSDB to run for the state government. Last year, I had already signed the file of Joice Hasselmann (SP).

Ciro attracted federal deputy David Miranda (RJ), who will leave the PSOL because of the party’s probable support for Lula. The perspective is that more exchanges will take place from March onwards. Doria, Ciro and Moro compete with each other for protagonism in the so-called third way.

Hurry

Political scientist Rodrigo Prando, from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, estimated that Lula’s return to the electoral board accelerated party changes. “People rush to show themselves either far from Lula’s political project or close to his values ​​and ideologies,” he said. Prando added that anticipation is expected in a hyperconnected society ruled by immediacy. According to him, there is a constant need to express itself as soon as possible about events in the political arena, providing quick responses to voters.

“The time of institutional politics, with all the legislative bureaucracy, goes back centuries. Today, immediate responses are expected from parliamentarians,” he said.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

