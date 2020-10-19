On one hand, the whole country is suffering from Corona, on the other hand poor people are suffering, in the meantime, a working paper of Union Ministry of Rural Development has set a new definition to determine the scale of poverty in future. According to a paper published by the Ministry of Rural Development, in the future, the poverty line will be determined not by your income, but by your standard of living. In which facilities like housing, education and sanitation will become the standard of your standard of living.In fact, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has released a paper in which several comments have been made about the poverty line. The paper notes that the corona virus epidemic has highlighted some essential things, including the quality of health, education and awareness, water and sanitation facilities, the need for adequate nutrition and living spaces where social distance means social distancing Can be followed.

One day earnings of lower middle class Rs 75 – World Bank

Interestingly, in the paper, the World Bank has classified India as a low-middle-income country with a per capita income of Rs 75 per day, which is currently higher than India’s figure. The paper notes that India will need to adapt to a new reality for the lower middle-income segment over a period of time, in which poverty is not meant to be driven by hunger, but rather by a growing economy. Do not take advantage of

Poverty line scale is an important requirement

In an academic paper written by Seema Gaur and N. Srinivasa Rao, the head economic advisor and economic adviser of the RD department, traces the history of measuring poverty spanning decades. Also disputes have changed this process due to its nature. However, this paper leads to the conclusion that a ‘poverty line’ is a necessary number for policy makers as it helps them to develop development issues and policies.

Poverty can be overcome by creating jobs

The paper states that keeping in mind the average annual GDP growth rate of 8%, a strategy to attack poverty by creating jobs can prove to be important. The RD Ministry, being the authority on the socio-economic caste census, plays an important role in measuring and combating poverty, which is currently a barometer for identifying underprivileged families as well as key poverty alleviation programs. . While stating that the global report said that India is moving fastest in fighting poverty, the paper noted that poverty reduction and improvement in socioeconomic signals in India have been divided into considerable disparities.