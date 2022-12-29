The future Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), declared that the discussion based on the government in Congress “neither begins nor ends with the definition of ministers and ministers”. Asked by journalists this Thursday (29.Dec.2022) about how the articulation with the União Brasil and other parties, Padilha stated that the definition of the rank of ministers was only the “1st step” of government assembly.

“In this continuity effort, you bring diversity and expand the relationship with the parties that are in Congress”said.

According to Padilha, the leader of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, recognized the “symbolic gesture” to place party deputies in key ministries. Daniela do Waguinho (RJ) was nominated for Tourism, and Juscelino Filho (MA) for Communications.

“We never expected to make all the demands that are legitimate in this 1st step”, he stated. She also said that the 1st objective was to account for diversity and the presence of women. “Let’s continue with the walk and with the dialogue”.

the president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announced this Thursday (29.Dec.2022) the 16 ministers that were missing to complete the list of 37 ministries that will compose the beginning of its 3rd term.

With the conclusion of the nomination of the 1st echelon, Lula consolidated the PT’s hegemony in his new administration. The acronym will have 10 ministries, including some of the main ones, such as Finance, with Fernando Haddadand Civil House, with Rui Costa. Of the 37 future ministers, 26 are men and 11 are women. The list has 10 future black and 2 indigenous ministers.

O Power360 considered official self-declarations, such as on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) website, or public ones, given through interviews or publications.

The following were announced on this Thursday (Dec.29, 2022):