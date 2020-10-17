The nine forms of Maa Durga are worshiped for nine days in Navratri. During this time, women make up sixteen. At the same time, the mother worships Durga by wearing different types of clothes and jewelery. On this occasion, trying some different hairstyle can make your beauty look beautiful and you will look quite different from others.

There are many Indian hairstyles that look good on every dress with saris. For this you do not even need to go to the parlor. With just a little practice, you can make hairstyle at home according to your dress. Let’s know which hairstyle you should try in Navratri.

Gajra ka Juda



This hairstyle is considered the best for sarees. This brings simplicity to the face and can make you look quite different from others. Make a simple connect and thunder it. Keep in mind that only a handful of fresh flowers are applied to the hair.

Breaded Bun



This is a very beautiful hairstyle, which looks great on sarees. Remove a side part in your hair and make a short braid with that section by taking a section from above. After this, make your hair tight and connected.

Lo bun



This hairstyle looks great on women and girls. Make bun with your forehead and then fold the rest. If you have trouble making this hairstyle, then take the help of YouTube. Finally, put a jewelery clip on your joint. Your low bun will look very attractive.

Side bread



This hairstyle is extremely easy. You must try it during Navratri. Use curling iron to create a soft wave and keep the side part of the hair in the front. Next make a small French braid. You can also do your peak forward.

Elegant bread



This hairstyle looks great on ordinary clothes. Make a puff in front and put some bobby pins in it and move it backwards. Now tie the hair in a three-strand braid and then pull the braid lightly to enhance the look.

Messi bun



Messi bun is a very cute and classy hairstyle. It suits both sarees and suits. Make a puff on the top and then tie the ponytail and wrap the two together in a bun. Pull the bun and release it. Do try this hairstyle in Navratri.