The Dubai Police General Command announced that it has identified five areas in the emirate for Eid cannons, which are the Zabeel Grand Mosque in the Zabeel area, the Al Salam Mosque in the Al Barsha area, the Mankhool Mosque, Al Mamzar Street, and the Burj Khalifa area.

The Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Director of the Administration for Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security, Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, affirmed that all preparations have been completed to equip the cannons to announce the coming of the Eid, which will be distributed to five regions in the Emirate of Dubai, as is the custom every year .. congratulating all those who On the land of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, may God return it to the Arab and Islamic nations of Yemen and the blessings of God.

He said that the Iftar or Eid cannon is considered a revival of local customs and traditions, and part of our adherence to the authentic social heritage that has been rooted in the memory and conscience of the Emirati society, as the cannon is a tradition that the people of the Emirates and residents of the country have become accustomed to.

Major General Al-Ghaithi explained that the cannon is a way for fasting people to infer the date of iftar or the announcement of the Eid, before the invention of watches, but the Emirate of Dubai is keen to continue this original habit, even in our current age that is rich with digital devices and advanced technologies.

For his part, the commander and leader of the artillery firing team at the General Administration of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency Security, Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, said that all arrangements have been made to announce Eid al-Fitr, indicating that a work team has been formed in each of the sites that have been chosen to distribute the Eid cannons. .

He explained that the Ramadan and Eid cannon is considered one of the distinctive symbols, due to its attraction to families and tourists every year, but this year and in view of the conditions that the whole world is going through, and within the framework of precautionary measures and preventive measures that the state undertakes to preserve public health, and in implementation of the directives issued by the authorities It has been decided to hold Eid Cannons events for this year without an audience.

WAM





