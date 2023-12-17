Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

A notice tells you how to leave a room. The special wording ensures amusement. And other interpretations.

Munich – In everyday life we ​​often come across signs or pieces of paper with information. They sometimes cause confusion or amusement. Just like a sign about “urinate wildly“. Or a request on a piece of paper, where you shouldn't put your hands in.

A user now shared a note on Reddit that appears to be on the door of a publicly accessible room. Unfortunately, it was not possible to determine exactly where the sign was placed. One would be conceivable School or university as well as an office. The author of the note apparently wanted to instruct how visitors should leave the room. The language seems quite wooden – almost like official German.

Confusing notice “defines Germany” – and uses the same word three times

“Define Germany,” was written above the photo on the note. “Please do not move the chairs around the room,” he writes, “and if you need to move the chairs back, be sure to move them back!” Apparently the author of the message asks visitors not to rearrange chairs or even move them to other rooms. The seating arrangement must be of great concern to him.

If it is unavoidable to rearrange the chairs, you are asked to at least return them to their original position before leaving. The room should definitely be left as it was found. The Reddit user apparently took a screenshot of the content of his post himself. The original creator of the snapshot was sure: This sign is so typically German.

Amusement about information sheets: “Instructions are unclear, now the caretaker is yelling at me”

It is therefore less the content that matters Reddit-User is suspicious, but rather the wording. Referring to rearranging the chairs as “chairing” amused many readers. They associate the term more with doing big business. The instruction on the note to “sit back” seemed all the more bizarre to her.

This notice caused amusement online. © Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA/Screenshot/reddit.com/Frank Molter/dpa

“Imagine being moved and not allowed to sit back,” joked one user. Another shared the wisdom: “It's better to fall asleep in the chair than to sit in the chair while sleeping.” One user warned ironically: “If you move the chair, you'll have defecation caused by the chair being moved.” Elsewhere, however, it was said: “Instructions are unclear, I sat in the room and Now the janitor is yelling at me.” One user simply replied to these comments: “I sat down while reading.”

Meanwhile, some users took the content of the note a little more seriously, even if they also found the wording quite odd. They understood the author's anger at the fact that rooms are often not left tidy, thereby causing unnecessary and annoying work. A phenomenon that many people are probably familiar with from everyday office life.

