He America club It has one of the best templates in the entire Liga MX. The Eagles are one of the most powerful squads and have high quality elements in each position.
However, its board is already looking for reinforcements for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
According to a report from the portal Eagle Passion, The Coapa team would seek to hire players in certain positions. One of the objectives for the next semester is to bring in a new left backthis due to the poor performance that Salvador Reyes has had and the possible retirement of Luis Fuentes.
In addition, América would try to bring a right back to compete for the position with Kevin Álvarez. The Águilas currently have Miguel Layún to fill this position, but the veteran has stated that he will retire at the end of Apertura 2023.
Finally, the azulcrema board will try to sign a central defender, this after the probable departure of Sebastian Caceres. The Uruguayan defender is on the radar of important teams in Europe and his departure in the winter market seems very likely.
The Eagles would move for a central midfielder in case Richard Sánchez leaves the institution. The Paraguayan played a secondary role for much of the season, but towards the end he became an important piece for André Jardine.
