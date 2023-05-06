Last summer and after being totally ruled out by Xavi, who did not consider him to be part of Barcelona, Sergiño Dest had to find a place in the market and he got it within AC Milan, a club with which he has gone from more to a lot less. During the season, the winger went from being a starter and even being in plans to be bought, to being erased, since he has not added minutes with those from the city of fashion for many weeks and it is a fact that his time in Italy has finished.
In Barcelona they are quite sure that the footballer will return to the squad this summer, but Xavi has been more than clear: he will not take him into account for the team for any reason. For this reason, those from the city of Barcelona do not want to waste time and while the full-back is inactive, they have taken the opportunity to find an accommodation for him and it seems that they have found a destination for him. His new home will be the capital of Germany.
Sources report that Unión Berlin and Barcelona are close to finalizing Dest’s loan for the following season. The German club, which has real options to get into the Champions League, believes that the very young footballer can contribute a lot to their squad, since they play with a line of three that usually gives the wingers a lot of opportunities; that is to say, they consider that it is a system under which Sergiño can exploit all his virtues in the field, especially those of attack.
