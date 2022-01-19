The Colombian team prepares for the double date of the South American Qualifiers on the way to Qatar 2022, which will be played starting on January 28, and coach Reinaldo Rueda revealed the 28 called up for the games against Peru Y Argentina.
Within the list, the return of Steven Alzate, who returns to wear the tricolor after some absences in the most recent dates. His role in English football with Brighton & Hove Albion FC has been more than remarkable, being the main reason why the group of coaches decided to give him a new opportunity.
Here is the complete list of those summoned:
archers
defenses
Frills
strikers
