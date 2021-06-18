The performance of Alejo Ramos Padilla as a judge in Bahía Blanca still in sight. The prosecutor Gabriel González Da Silva wait for the answer to a series of test measures to define whether or not to open a process for abuse of authority to the former federal judge of Dolores, now in charge of the key federal court 1 of La Plata, with electoral jurisdiction in the entire province of Buenos Aires.

Employees of the federal court 1 of Bahia spoke of “Psychological pressures”, “threats” and “pressures” during the period that the judge subrogated there between June and December 2015. In the testimonial statements that they gave before the Federal Chamber of Bahía Blanca and the prosecutor, there were those who described the interim management of Ramos Padilla as a virtual “political intervention”.

A secretary said she felt “intimidated” by the judge and classified as “workplace harassment” the overload that he imposed, with the obligation to attend during the judicial fair. Another official reported that she had to work “daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and until Saturdays and Sundays” to comply with the requirements of Alsina 317’s main office.

Look also

Ramos Padilla landed there in replacement of Santiago Ulpiano Martínez, promoter of a cause for trout bills against Lázaro Báez. It was ordered by the K majority at the time in the Judicial Council. That body, together with the Attorney General’s Office, then led by the founder of Legitimate Justice Alejandra Gils Carbó, also authorized the dispatch of employees to assist Ramos Padilla, during his internship.

The judge himself even moved with collaborators from Dolores. The testimonies of the original members of the Bahian court pointed towards some of these “foreign employees”. Women stated that breastfeeding time was not respected and others who, as hired, said they felt threatened that their employment relationship would be cut off, but they did not comply.

The prosecutor advanced against one of these statements when he accused an employee of the court’s Human Rights secretariat for false testimony. In an internal summary that Ramos Padilla himself opened as soon as he took office, the woman had described the situation in the area in which she worked as “chaotic” and “without guidelines”.

Three years later, he rectified himself and said that he had declared “under duress and fear” of losing the position he held. He stated that during the internship he felt “Insecure” and was subjected to “tightening and psychological pressure” that even led her to propose her resignation.

“It was understood that we were all functional to the judge and the previous secretary,” she described about the climate that she and her colleagues lived during the administration of Ramos Padilla. He said to the judge that he barely saw him, but he pointed against collaborators who accompanied him, one of whom, he said, was armed.

The official defender Gabriel Jarque raised the invalidity of the first testimonial statement that the employee made before a collaborator of the judge and therefore, of the accusation of ideological falsehood. For this reason, when González Da Silva summoned her for a preliminary statement, her lawyer recommended that she refuse to respond.

“The minutes in which his statements were recorded did not have the quality of an oath of law, nor was it clear who had signed them,” he revealed to Clarion, a judicial source, on the way in which the summary was developed ordered by Ramos Padilla.

That is why federal judge Walter López Da Silva, today head of federal court 1, he dismissed it. Thus, he left as only valid testimony of the employee who pointed out against the management of Ramos Padilla and his collaborators. It is in line with what his colleagues declared before the Chamber and the prosecutor.

Based on these statements and other requested evidence, González Da Silva must now be issued. The prosecution before the Federal Oral Court of Bahía Blanca announced that there will be no appeal to the judge’s decision, which will then remain final.

The intention is to advance soon on the root cause, that is, if an investigation is opened for abuse of authority and threats during the interim of Ramos Padilla. “It depends on when the answers to the letters already dispatched arrive, but the intention is to resolve it within a month,” said a spokesman for the prosecution, in which González Da Silva has been acting as surrogate since 2017.

Look also

Look also