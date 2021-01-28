Can we speak of a reversal of roles on both sides of the Rhine? On the banks of the Seine, in Paris, on January 20, Olivier Dussopt, Minister of Public Accounts, declared to Echoes : “If 2021 will mark the end of the crisis and the pandemic as everyone hopes, 2021 must also mark the end of“ whatever the cost ”. “Or a return to an orthodoxy of high-risk public spending for the government of Jean Castex, at a time when the economic crisis is in full swing. On the banks of the Spree, in Berlin, it is now a whole different story that is being held. Helge Braun, who is none other than Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, wrote a column for the business daily Handelsblatt in which he questions the application of the “golden rule” for the next few years, this provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany according to which, in normal times, the government cannot borrow more than the equivalent of 0.35% of GDP.

“The debt brake will not be able to be respected in the years to come, even with strict discipline in terms of spending. That is why it would be wise to combine a strategy to revive the German economy with an amendment to the basic law providing a corridor for new borrowing on a limited basis, and setting a precise date for the return to the rule concerning t the debt “, he writes. The objective is to finance the social system, without calling for a tax increase, he defends.

This is therefore not a complete turnaround, because in the long term, the “golden rule” will have to be respected again. The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, is on the departure, and the declarations of her right-hand man can appear as a bequest to her dolphin, Armin Laschet, who could succeed her in the legislative elections of September 26. Very quickly the proposal aroused an outcry among potential partners of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU): Christian Lindner, leader of the Liberals (FDP), speaks of financial capitulation.

Dealing with the recessive consequences of confinement

The Chancellor’s Colt, like other CDU leaders, distanced themselves from Helge Braun’s positions, but this shows the Germans’ questioning. The country faces enormous public investment needs, and it seems unreasonable not to take advantage of Berlin’s ability to borrow at negative rates (0.55%) to finance them. The very austerity Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic finance minister, had envisaged such an easing last year.

This text by Helge Braun could also be a European message. Under the leadership of Angela Merkel, Germany has, after the 2008 crisis when it imposed golden and austerity rules on the Twenty-Seven, revised its copy, for fear that the euro zone might explode, main outlet for German exports. She agreed – in collaboration with Macron – to create a common debt with the European Union (EU) to come to the aid of the countries most in difficulty following the Covid-19 epidemic. At the Davos Online Summit, she argued on Tuesday that “The pandemic has brought out our vulnerabilities. She showed us how much we are interdependent ”.

The debate on the containment of public deficits does not exist only in Berlin. Last year, to deal with the recessive consequences of containment, the EU suspended the rules of the Stability Pact which prohibit member states from exceeding a deficit of 3% and a debt of 60% of GDP. Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President of the European Commission, has already announced the continuation of the suspension for 2021. The rotating Portuguese presidency of the EU, led by Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa, has declared that the end of the safeguard clause should only intervene once the euro zone has caught up to its level of GDP in 2019, before the crisis. “There is a broad consensus among economists internationally that support should not be reduced too quickly”, explained, on January 15, Antonio Costa.

Why already anticipate a reduction in deficits? In Davos on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron called for his wishes “An economy that takes into account this principle of humanity, whether it is also a question of health or social inequalities”. However, this is not compatible with a return to the iron laws of the world before.