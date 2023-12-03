Government estimates that the deficit in the accounts will be R$ 177.3 billion; PEC approved even before the start of the government, in 2022, opened space for spending above the ceiling of R$170 billion

The projection of the primary deficit for 2023 of R$ 177.4 billion, presented by the Ministry of Finance, coincides with the approximately R$ 170 billion that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) managed to approve Congress in 2022 to spend this year outside the spending ceiling limit.

The coincidence of the values ​​of the PEC break-ceiling with the deficit shows that the space freed up for the government to spend more this year had a direct impact on the primary result of 2023. This is because the Executive was able to spend without worrying about new revenue. Nor was it subject to the spending cap, which would impede progress in the use of public resources.

Less than half of the total value of the PEC was allocated to increasing Bolsa Família. Both Lula and his opponent Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promised that, if they won the elections, the value of the aid would be R$600. For this purpose, R$75 billion were allocated.

The increase in other expenses were not necessarily campaign promises. The rise in spending gave a short boost to the economy, but did not reflect on presidential popularity.

Even with the extra space to spend more in 2023, research AtlasIntel from November 17th to 20th it showed the president with a 43% positive rating and a 45% negative rating.

In the first half of this year, there was euphoria regarding economic growth. In the 1st quarter, the increase was 1.9%. In the 2nd, it reached 0.9%. Since then, the pace has dropped.

Deficit

The government recorded a deficit of R$75.1 billion in public accounts from January to October 2023 in nominal values. The result is the worst since 2017 when following the same criteria, when there was a deficit of R$104.5 billion.

When considering the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), the gap is R$74.6 billion accumulated from January to October this year. It is the worst balance since 2019, when it reached a deficit of R$81.9 billion.

The data is from the National Treasury. Here’s the complete presentation (PDF – 997 kB).

Read the infographic with the trajectory of the primary result from January to October since 2013:

The primary balance is formed by subtracting revenues from expenses, without counting the payment of interest on the debt.

In January, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadcommitted to a primary deficit of R$100 billion, or 1% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2023.

The government, however, worsened its projection for this year’s primary result. The estimated shortfall for 2023 went from R$141.4 billion (1.3% of GDP) in September to R$177.4 billion in November (1.7% of GDP).

The deputy secretary of the Treasury, Viviane Varga, said on Tuesday (28.nov) that she did not see “explosive dynamics” in the trajectory of public accounts. In an interview with journalists, she stated that the new tax rule “points” for “stabilization trajectory”.

SUPERAVIT IN OCTOBER

The federal government recorded a surplus of R$18.3 billion in October 2023. The result is lower than that obtained in the month in 2022 and in 2021, when there was a positive balance of R$32.1 billion and R$31.8 billion, respectively, in real terms – when considering the IPCA.

Viviane Varga stated that the result was “above expectations” by the financial market. The projections obtained by Power360 they ranged from a surplus of R$11.9 billion to R$18.3 billion.