EU, deficit procedure for Italy and 6 countries goes ahead

The Commission proposed to the Council yesterday’s decisions establishing the existence of excessive deficits for Belgium, France, Italy, Hungary, Malta, Poland and SlovakiaThe European executive has made this known.

The next step is for the Council to decide on the existence of an excessive deficit in these Member States. and, on a proposal from the Commission in the context of the European Semester autumn package, adopt its recommendation on the adjustment path and deadline for putting an end to the situation of excessive deficit. The procedure was opened by the Commission with the Spring Semester Package.