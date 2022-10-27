Drug shortages, elevator failures and half-functioning operating rooms are part of the shortcomings what’s in it Western General Hospital.

Through a letter addressed to the Governor, Enrique Alfaro, and to the Secretary of Health in Jalisco, Fernando Petersen, the doctor Antonio Gallardo listed the iirregularities what’s in it hospital and that affect care from the patients.

“We are experiencing a crisis of drug shortage that force patients to seek by their own means how to obtain them, since otherwise, the treatments indicated by the doctors remain inconclusive, affecting the treatment of diseases and harming health. patient health“, reads the letter.

And he’s not wrong, Sandra, who has a relative hospitalized in this hospital, has had to spend more than 2,000 pesos on drugs that the doctors ask for, since there are none on the shelves of the hospital.

“They ask us and we have to take it, there are some that are more expensive than others and then to get the money,” he said.

Another problem is the constant fault in the elevators which has since March 2022 and although they are sent for repair, they only work well for a couple of days.

In addition, he adds, for four months they have been disabled the seven operating rooms of the fifth floor for remodeling work, which started a few days ago.

“The hospital authorities have made a great effort with the little budget with which they have to mitigate these deficiencies, carrying out palliative repairs of the elevators and on the other hand trying to enable operating rooms in the toco-surgery area”.

But they are insufficient, he adds, because of having nine spaces for surgery, there are currently four, so they are not enough to meet the demand.

We recommend you read: