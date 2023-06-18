Of Fabrizio Tundo

Electromagnetic interference may “mimic” a ventricular arrhythmia and cause the device to trigger improperly

I have a subcutaneous defibrillator. When traveling by plane, during checks, should passing under metal detectors and/or body scanners be avoided or are these tools compatible with systems like mine?

He answers Fabrizio TundoDepartment of Arrhythmology, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

The subcutaneous defibrillator (S-Icd) has different implant characteristics compared to traditional (endovascular) devices, but similar operating principles. Therefore, the general recommendations that apply to all implantable cardiac devices (pacemakers or defibrillators) in terms of electromagnetic interference. Such devices analyze cardiac electrical signals to monitor the pace and therefore decide whether to exercise their therapeutic function. An external electromagnetic field, especially if sustained for several seconds, can interfere with the analysis.

Possible interference In particular, in defibrillator wearers like you, electromagnetic interference could “mimic” a ventricular arrhythmia and to have the device intervene when not necessary with the delivery of a shock, precisely defined as “inappropriate” because it was delivered in the absence of a real arrhythmia. In daily life we ​​are continuously crossed by low intensity electromagnetic fields that have no interference with cardiac devices, such as household appliances and cell phones. The magnetic field strength decreases exponentially with distance from the source. To answer your question, there is no absolute contraindication to passing through body scanners. It is however recommended as a precaution to avoid the passage to prevent possible interference. See also The Chainsmokers Actually Make a Great Nickelback Cover Band

Show your card Surely stay indoors or prolonged exposure to metal detectors in the body area where the defibrillator is positioned should be avoided. Brief interference (with a quick pass, at a normal pace) is unlikely to cause any problems, while longer exposure would increase the risk of activating the device. The theme remains that of possible transient interference with device activity and not a risk of damage to it. In conclusion show the card of the bearer of a pacemaker or defibrillator during security checks at the airport it allows you to proceed by alternative routes but, as mentioned, a rapid passage through the body scanners (for example due to forgetfulness) does not involve a high risk of interference.