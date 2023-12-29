Ministry of Defense: 834,224 Russians received a deferment from partial mobilization

The Russian Ministry of Defense has disclosed data on Russians who have received the right to a deferment from partial mobilization. According to the department, 834,224 Russians received exemptions, including employees of the IT sector, banking system, energy companies, media, agriculture and others.

Almost a third of those who received a deferment are IT specialists

Almost a third (30.7 percent) of Russians who were not subject to partial mobilization are IT specialists. Their number is 256.1 thousand, as follows from the materials of the Ministry of Defense “Army in numbers – 2023”.

The second place in the number of exemptions was taken by employees of the banking system – 170 thousand people (20.4 percent). In third place are employees of energy companies – 103.1 thousand (12.1 percent). Next come representatives of the agricultural sector – 54.5 thousand (6.5 percent), the media – 43.7 thousand (5.2 percent) and other spheres – 206.9 thousand (24.8 percent).

Photo: Oleg Kharseev / Kommersant

As part of partial mobilization, 302 thousand people were called up

The exact number of mobilized Russians was 302,503, the Ministry of Defense reported. Of these, more than half are married and have children: 31 percent are fathers of one child, a quarter are fathers of two children, and only 0.3 percent are fathers of three children.

The report also shows that 3.6 percent of those mobilized did not serve in the army. The number of people who came to the military registration and enlistment offices without waiting for a summons was more than 33 thousand. Almost 90 percent of those called up for mobilization were employed at the time of conscription, and 40 percent had more than ten years of experience.

Previously, the Ministry of Digital Development wanted to expand the deferment from the army for one category of citizens

At the beginning of December, it became known that the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications (Ministry of Digital Development) of Russia is working on the issue of expanding the categories of IT specialists who can count on a deferment from military service.

The head of the department, Maksut Shadayev, proposed, against the backdrop of raising the conscription age, to increase the age of deferment from military service in the army to 30 years for employees of accredited IT companies. Currently, the deferment is provided to IT specialists aged 18 to 27 years.

Putin announced partial mobilization in September 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization on September 21, 2022. On October 28 of the same year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on its completion and completion of all assigned tasks. The Russian authorities stated that there would be no second wave of mobilization.