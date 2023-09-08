On a sultry evening in Eindhoven, the Dutch national team suddenly fell apart, just after half an hour of playing football. Two goals within a seven-minute period, as national coach Ronald Koeman and his technical staff probably envisioned. Beautiful, fast combinations, where the spaces were well found on the sides. And the finish is exquisite.

Four poor, difficult international matches preceded it in Koeman’s second period, which started at the beginning of this year. A lot was against – injuries, a virus infection, loss of form among players. But also: there was no clear plan, no visible development. With defeats against France, Croatia and Italy as a result.

Now it was all there, on a night when it was supposed to be, in qualifying for the European Championship against direct competitor Greece: energy, conviction, defensive control combined with a lot of push forward. Although not the biggest opponent, it is an evening (3-0 win) to build on.

This after an intervention by Koeman, deemed necessary due to the poor results: after eleven goals against and three defeats in four games, he surprisingly opts for a different system. While at his presentation in January he went back to the classic 4-3-3, according to the principles of the ‘Dutch school’, that formation is already being overhauled.

Wingbacks are back

He starts against Greece with three central defenders and two wingbacks – attacking full backs. They are Daley Blind on the left and Denzel Dumfries on the right. They have to cover the sides, with left winger Cody Gakpo and right winger Xavi Simons coming in a lot to create space. On paper, the playing style comes down to 3-4-3 offensively, and 5-2-3 defensively.

For example, Koeman largely reverts to the tactics used by his predecessor Louis van Gaal at the Football World Cup at the end of last year. That system was also based on three central defenders and two wingbacks. By building in that defensive certainty, Van Gaal hoped to be able to surprise against top countries.

Although familiar with that way of playing, the desperation is visible in the initial phase of the Orange. Where exactly to run, how to build, where to find the spaces? Koeman’s assistant trainers jump up, immediately give instructions to Dumfries that he should be just a few meters different.

Chase the Greeks

The Orange throws with force when putting pressure on the opponent, striker Wout Weghorst in front. He pulls and drags, making it difficult for the Greek defenders. “It feels like we have something to put right,” said Koeman earlier this week. And that is what the team radiates, in experience, in intensity. Although there are still plenty of mistakes – such as the loss of the ball by midfielder Marten de Roon, in the ashes of the field.

It is he who scores the first goal. Dumfries jumps high after a corner kick from Blind, and heads right in front of De Roon, who easily shoots in after fifteen minutes. It is the goal that gives the Orange the right push.

Intense is the joy of captain Virgil van Dijk, just after the 2-0. The attack starts with him, after half an hour of football. Van Dijk points to whom adjutant Lutsharel should pass Geertruida. To De Roon. He opens on the right, on Dumfries, who combines with Simons, whereupon the now steamed up Dumfries gives a sensitive cross to his old PSV buddy Gakpo. He shoots into the short corner. Wonderful team goal.

The third goal is almost as beautiful. Gakpo makes a rush, opens on Dumfries. He again delivers a good cross, now to Weghorst, the striker who rarely scores anymore, heads in the ball while diving. The discharge and relief at Koeman, clearly visible. Guest of honor Van Gaal nods satisfied in the stands. That’s how he came up with it for the World Cup.

Bottom line: three assists from wingback Dumfries.

The Orange is certainly not there yet, the route to next year’s European Championship in Germany is difficult – with the next game in Dublin against Ireland on Sunday. The level drops back in the second half, the Orange has difficulty breaking through the lines. But in Koeman’s dark first half year, this victory is a welcome bright spot. Late in the evening in Eindhoven, therefore, thunderous applause sounded.