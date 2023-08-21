Defense, the ranking of the 100 most powerful companies in the world: Italy in evidence

In recent days, Defense Newsa well-known American newspaper, has published the annual list which shows the top 100 companies operating in the defense sector in 2023. Among the Italians, they stand out Leonardo And Fincantieri, both with prominent positions. Fincantieri maintains its position in 48th place of the world ranking, growing strongly compared to 2021, confirming the share of revenues in the defense sector equal to 25% of its business. The ranking is based on the following information: total annual revenues and revenues from Defense, Intelligence, Homeland Security and other contracts national security arrangements. Therefore, careful importance towards the group’s accounts: Fincantieri, in the first half of 2023, reached revenues of euro 3,669 millionup 4.5% compared to 1H 2022 and an EBITDA margin at 5.0%, an improvement compared to FY 2022 results (3.0%).

The acquired ordersmoreover, they are equal to Euro 2.1 billion, compared to euro 1.5 billion in the first half of 2022. The group has approved an ambitious industrial plan which consists in the development of zero-emission ships by 2027, conquering the leadership in the boats of the future. The financial goals also include bringing i group revenues from 7.4 billion euros in 2022 to 9.8 billion euros in 2027, with an increase in investments along the way. The commercial pipeline of Fincantieri SpA is constantly increasing for all businesses. In the first half of 2023, 11 vessels were delivered from 8 establishments and the delivery of 4 cruise ships in the second quarter, one of which has already been delivered in July, while two cruises have already been delivered, the Viking Saturnthe tenth unit for Viking and Oceania Vista, the first of two new generation cruise ships for the company Oceania Cruises.

