At the session of the Presnensky Court of Moscow, which takes place on August 31, the witness for the defense of Mikhail Efremov Tevan Badasyan made a scandal.

It is reported that during his testimony, the man handed out instructions to everyone around him, and also bickered with the prosecutor’s office and the lawyer of the injured party, Alexander Dobrovinsky. The lawyer, in turn, asked Badasyan not to shout, after which the witness turned to threats.

“Did you hear me yell? So hope you won’t hear! If I scream, you will fly out of here! ” – quotes Badasyan “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

In addition, the witness reacted emotionally to the questions asked to him and demanded to have him tested on a polygraph. As a result, the man accused the relatives of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident, of “hype” and left the hall.

Note that at the meeting Badasyan argued that the actor was not alone in the car at the time of the accident on June 8.