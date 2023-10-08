Government will send a plane to Italy with capacity to bring 230 passengers; operation starts this Sunday (October 8, 2023)

The Ministry of Defense announced that an operation will begin this Sunday (October 8, 2023) to repatriate Brazilians affected by the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas. According to the Air Force commander, Air Lieutenant General Marcelo Damasceno, a plane with capacity to carry up to 230 passengers will leave Natal (RN) bound for Rome, Italy.

The list of repatriated passengers will be defined by the embassies.

The government met this Sunday (8.Oct.2023) at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, for define the coordination of the operation to rescue Brazilians in Israel. Participated: the substitute Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, and the special advisor to the President of the Republic, Ambassador Celso Amorim. Minister Mauro Vieira is traveling through Asia and did not participate.

It is estimated that 14,000 Brazilians live in Israel and 6,000 in Palestine.

Another meeting will be held this Sunday to discuss the situation in Israel. It will be at 4pm, at the UN, in New York. On Saturday (Oct 7), Itamaraty had announced that it would call an emergency meeting. The country currently holds the rotating position of president of the entity’s Security Council.

