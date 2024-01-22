Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/22/2024 – 20:30

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, promised this Monday (22) that he will present by the end of the week a project for definitive action by the Armed Forces in the region of the Yanomami Indigenous Land (TIY), in Northern Brazil, following a request from the Minister of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, Rui Costa, coordinator of this interministerial operation in the region.

“He [ministro Rui Costa] He asked me, and I will present, by the end of this week, a proposal so that this work there, in the North, can be definitive. We're going to have to create a definitive aircraft, that's something we're going to present. But, when you put it somewhere, it’s missing somewhere else”, noted the Minister of Defense.

In an exclusive interview with Brazil Agencythe director of Amazon and Environment at the Federal Police (PF), Humberto Freire de Barros, confirmed that illegal planes enter the Yanomami Territory daily.

Complaints made by local indigenous leaders pointed to a lack of control over the airspace near the TIY and, as a result, the continuation of illegal mining activities in the territory.

Humanitarian crisis

During a press conference this Monday, minister José Múcio said that he understood that, after the first incident in the Yanomami TI, which resulted in the provision of joint assistance by several ministries, that the crisis would have stopped. “Then the problem stopped. It wasn't a definitive thing, a continuous operation. So we came back [do território indígena]. Now the problem has returned.”

According to the minister, because of the persistence of the humanitarian crisis, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself asked for a definitive proposal, around two weeks ago, after a long meeting with representatives from other departments involved with the issue.

“The President of the Republic, this time, met us and recommended that we present a proposal so that the solution would be definitive, that is, that we leave a contingent there, with or without a crisis, but always at the disposal of this problem.”

This morning, the minister said he arrived early at the Esplanada dos Ministérios to speak with the commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force to prepare and present to the federal government a definitive solution for the Armed Forces. “This time, it is a proposal, not for an emergency solution. We will respond to an emergency, but providing characteristics of a definitive solution.”

Availability

José Múcio denied that aircraft were not made available to take ministers to Yanomami Land last week, and reinforced that interministerial dialogue already exists. “Obviously, we [Ministério da Defesa] We don't have planes or helicopters in stock, on the shelf […]. We have the same number of aircraft for a few years and we have more ministers, we have other actions. And this issue of the Yanomami needs special attention.”

The head of Defense clarified that he spoke with three other ministers during the night when they were at the Yanomami TI: Marina Silva, from Environment and Climate Change, Sílvio Almeida, from Human Rights and Citizenship, and Sônia Guajajara, to promptly assist them. “Our willingness is to be constantly helping, because this is our role. It's not because I want to. It’s because it’s our obligation.” He said he was ready for dialogue. “I am a man of dialogue. I'm ready. If it's wrong, correct it, see where the error is. And if there is a place we can give up and take there, we are available.”

Operational and logistical support

Since January 2023, the Ministry of Defense has been part of the federal government's task force for the protection of indigenous people, in addition to working to combat crimes across borders and illegal mining in the region.

In José Múcio's opinion, the Ministry of Defense is responsible for the infrastructure of the entire humanitarian assistance operation for the Yanomami, due to the need for large movements made by FAB planes. He cited the logistics of distribution of food baskets to the indigenous people and highlighted that, despite the military's absolute willingness to help, it must be made compatible with the availability of the Armed Forces. “Sometimes, there is willingness, but there is no availability. We need to match availability with availability.”

Balance

According to the Ministry of Defense, in the last 12 months, the Armed Forces delivered 36,600 food baskets to the Yanomami. And the total number of baskets delivered by the federal government totals 58.4 thousand, 47.1 thousand in Roraima and 11.5 thousand in Amazonas.

The Armed Forces will transport another 15,000 food baskets to the indigenous territory until March 31. The new action is part of the Operation Catrimanidetermined last Thursday (18) in Ordinance No. 263/2024.