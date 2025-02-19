Defense will invest 400 million to raise the salary to the Spanish military

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has defended the investment of 400 million euros that will increase the remuneration of the Armed Forces, calling it “important news” and measured “fair that our military deserves.” As sources from the Ministry of Defense have informed Europa Press, as The country reportedthe intention of the government is that the salary improvement be applied this year. The increase will mean a “linear and consolidable” increase of 200 euros of the general component of the specific complement of all members of the Armed Forces.

The world budget in defense touches the record of 2.3 billion euros

In a brief statement before the media before attending in the Athenaeum of Madrid to the presentation of the book ‘The Justice of the Judges’, by Pascual Ortuño, the minister has valued the “effort” of 400 million for the increase in remuneration. “It is fair because our military deserves it. Spain is a firm ally and will fulfill its commitments, ”said the Minister of Defense.

The spokeswoman to add in Congress, Verónica Martínez Barbero, has affirmed that adding commitment to a strategic autonomy of the EU in security matters, but rejects that it be done at the expense of more military spending that contributes to warnings. Instead, he has explained that for the formation “it is not about spending more”, but about “better managing” and being “efficient” in the field of investment in defense. “Europe has to bet on security and not for warmongering. You need its own security and defense policy, you need a position of strategic autonomy (…) That is not done with more military spending, it is done being efficient, ”he emphasized.

At a press conference in Congress, Martínez Barber military spending ”. “It is what we want to speak in the field of government,” he added.

In turn, and questioned about whether they would be willing to send troops to Ukraine if it were a peace mission, the spokeswoman to add has indicated that “everything that is to talk about peace missions would be open to comment.” The training has explained that its position is that there is a greater coordination of resources among the EU countries, understanding that greater collaboration will not be necessary to raise the expense. Thus, agrengan that the commitment to raise arms games comes mainly from the United States.

We can oppose the increase in spending

For its part, the Coportovoz de Podemos and Deputy in Congress, Javier Sánchez Serna, has made it clear that his training will oppose any initiative that involves continuing with the “war escalation” in Ukraine, more if it fits if it is a “ Increased military spending ”and, therefore,“ cuts ”in social areas such as education, health or pensions. Questioned about the possibility that European troops were sent to Ukraine to ensure peace in case of agreement to end the war, he affirmed that this option, in his opinion, would only have to be articulated from a proposal by the United Nations , as has happened in other international conflicts.

In any case, the leader has explained that they are defenders of Europe war conflict between Ukraine and Russia without the possibility of diplomacy.

In his opinion, after the summits of European leaders in Paris and the one maintained by the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia, he added that the EU is in an “impossible” situation, since there may be a “bad peace.” Therefore he has appealed to European forces that have “pulled the war escalation” to demonstrate whether they want a “real autonomous defense” of Europe, which is now subordinated to North America although they do not perceive that they want to overcome much of the US.

For her part, the spokeswoman for Compromís in Congress, àgueda Micó, has expressed her rejection to upload the military budget and that it is not necessary to send more weapons to Ukraine to support this country, highlighting that the field where Spain must contribute is in Humanitarian aid “A progressive and left -wing government should not bet on war,” he said.

The government sees margin to increase military spending without affecting fiscal discipline



Then and questioned by the possibility that the PP supports to increase the budget in defense, the deputy has replied that the ‘popular’ have a complicated relationship with Trump, due to their collusion with the extreme Spanish right and its tendency to the “bullyng” to the rest of the nationals to which the EU should not be folded.