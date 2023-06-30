Friday, June 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

defense vs. Millionaires: don’t miss the goals of the match

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
0
defense vs. Millionaires: don’t miss the goals of the match

Close


Close

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Millionaires face Defense and Justice in the Copa Sudamericana.

Photo:

Sergio Acero, THE TIME. Photo taken from the official Twitter of Defense and Justice @ClubDefensayJus

Millionaires face Defense and Justice in the Copa Sudamericana.

Confrontation of the closing of the group stage in the Copa Sudamericana.

Millionaires visit Defense and Justice in a Copa Sudamericana match, this Thursday in Argentine territory.

(It may interest you: Pereira achieves the feat: historic qualification to the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores)

The Colombian team entered the field asleep and received the first goal in just two minutes of play, through Fernandezafter a center from the side.

At 13 minutes the second goal for the Argentine team arrived, in another cross from the side and a header from Fernández for 2-0.

At 18 minutes the Bogotá team found the discount that gave life to the match. It was a free kick from Daniel Cataño, who charged down and deceived the wall and the goalkeeper, making it 2-1.

See also  Italy defeated by England, but there are encouraging signs

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#defense #Millionaires #dont #goals #match

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Algerian Foreign Ministry issues a statement on the killing of the young man, Nael, in France

The Algerian Foreign Ministry issues a statement on the killing of the young man, Nael, in France

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result