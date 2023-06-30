defense vs. Millionaires: don’t miss the goals of the match

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires face Defense and Justice in the Copa Sudamericana.
Sergio Acero, THE TIME. Photo taken from the official Twitter of Defense and Justice @ClubDefensayJus
Confrontation of the closing of the group stage in the Copa Sudamericana.
Millionaires visit Defense and Justice in a Copa Sudamericana match, this Thursday in Argentine territory.
The Colombian team entered the field asleep and received the first goal in just two minutes of play, through Fernandezafter a center from the side.
At 13 minutes the second goal for the Argentine team arrived, in another cross from the side and a header from Fernández for 2-0.
At 18 minutes the Bogotá team found the discount that gave life to the match. It was a free kick from Daniel Cataño, who charged down and deceived the wall and the goalkeeper, making it 2-1.
