“Ollongren obviously deserves plenty of space as a new minister, we are curious about her views on Defense and are happy to work with her,” Jean Debie, chairman of the Union for Civilian and Military Defense Personnel (VBM), begins positively.

At the same time, there is skepticism among the unions. The D66 election program did not mention any significant investments in the armed forces, Debie knows all too well. “It is purely thanks to the VVD that 3 billion euros will be added. It is of course positive that D66 has not blocked that either.”