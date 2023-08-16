The Rossoneri are looking for a young profile, who could be Kjaer’s successor. Spotlight on the Greek and Argentinean

Michael Antonelli

And now, ball to defense. The last few weeks of the transfer market will serve Milan to give more depth to the squad with some additions to the more uncovered areas. Eyes on the backlog, with the need to refresh the department after Gabbia’s move to Villarreal and above all looking at the situation of Kjaer, whose successor will soon be found. The Rossoneri radars are divided between Greece and Argentina, with the names of Konstantinos Koulierakis and Marco Pellegrino.

lighthouses over greece — The starting point is freshness. To support Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw and Kjaer (considering Caldara outgoing), Milan will turn to a young and useful profile for the project. In this sense, Koulierakis’ sketch respects the parameters. Born in 2003 with Paok Thessaloniki, the Greek defender did the whole process in the youth team of the Juventus club – up to his debut in the first team – and has one of his best skills in his physique. In the 2022/23 season he made 31 appearances in all competitions (with 2 goals and one assist on the scoresheet) and took part in two games of the Conference League preliminaries played by Paok in August. Born in Chania, on the island of Crete, he will turn 20 on November 28 and has already made his debut for the national team: in September last year he was first called up under the orders of coach Gustavo Poyet for the Nations League matches, then in November l debut in the 2-2 draw against Malta. For him, the cost of the card is around 10 million. See also Goal show in Verona: Empoli wins 4-3 and "gives" Inter

CONTACTS IN ARGENTINA — The other profile in via Aldo Rossi is that of Marco Pellegrino, born in 2002 under the Platense. Twenty-one years old a month ago, he took the stage in the last year under the guidance of coach Martin Palermo, legend of Boca, and collected 17 appearances with one goal after making his professional debut. Followed by various clubs in Europe, the physicist also makes presentations for the boy from Buenos Aires. His name tells of Italian origins and the FIGC has already moved to test the ground in view of a possible naturalisation. The contract with the Argentines expires in 2024 and for Milan it could be the classic low-cost deal, to be implemented perhaps towards the end of the market.