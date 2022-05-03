STF says Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira declared that the military are “committed to democracy”

Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira said this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) that the Armed Forces are “committed to democracy”. In a meeting with the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, the general also said that the military will act within their competence in relation to this year’s elections. The information was disclosed by the Court through official note.

“The Defense Minister stated that the Armed Forces are committed to Brazilian democracy and that the military will act, within the scope of their competence, so that the electoral process takes place normally and without incidents.”, said the Supreme Court.

According to the Court, Fux stated that the Supreme “values ​​the harmony between the Powers and the respect between the institutions”. The meeting was held at a time when there is an increase in tensions in the relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary.

The tension is motivated by the questions of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the security of electronic voting machines. The Chief Executive suggested that the Armed Forces participate in the count and also carry out the counting of votes.

Also in notethe Ministry of Defense stated that institutional issues were addressed and the “respect between institutions” at the meeting. “The Defense Minister also reaffirmed the permanent readiness of the Armed Forces to fulfill their constitutional missions.”, said the Ministry.

Before the meeting with Fux, the defense minister spent the morning in appointments with the president. Bolsonaro participated in the meeting of the Army High Command and after a meeting with the commanders of the Forces and Paulo Sérgio Nogueira at the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting with the president of the STF was requested by Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, who took office on March 31 in the place of Braga Netto. In addition to the general, Fux also met this Tuesday with the president of Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Here is the full text of the STF note released on this Tuesday (03.May.2022) at 18:31:

"Note on the meeting between the president of the STF and the Minister of Defense

Here is the full text of the note released by the Ministry of Defense on March 3, 2022 at 8:36 pm:

“Special Communications Office

“Defense Ministry”