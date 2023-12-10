The final of the Argentine Cup between Estudiantes de La Plata and Defensa y Justicia has a confirmed date and stadium: it will be next Wednesday, December 13, at the Ciudad de Lanús Stadium, with the presence of both fans.
“Pincha” arrives after eliminating Boca Juniors, beating them 3 to 2 in the semi-finals of the tournament, while the other semi-final went to Varela’s “Halcón”, for having beaten another of the so-called “big five”, San Lorenzo de Almagro. Precisely that clash was also in Lanús, and saw Vaccari’s team win 1-0 with a goal from Solari.
We review the entire run-up to this final, remembering that the current champion is Patronato, which defeated Talleres de Córdoba in the last final.
For more news about Argentine football
In which stadium is the Defensa- Estudiantes played?
Date: Wednesday, December 13
Location: Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: City of Lanús
Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Referee: Nicolás Ramírez
How can you see the Defense-Students?
TV channel: TyC Sports
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies).
What is the latest Defense news?
Halcón de Varela will play its first final in the competition after having left Ituzaingó, Centro Español, Estudiantes de Río Cuarto, Chaco For Ever and San Lorenzo on the way in the semifinal. Julio Vaccari has only one doubt: if Gabriel Alanís arrives, he could repeat the XI that took the field against “Ciclón”, otherwise Castellani will enter.
What is the latest news from Students?
Before reaching this stage, Estudiantes de La Plata defeated Independiente de Chivilcoy in the first round, then left out All Boys, later Independiente and Huracán to, finally, beat Boca in the semifinal, as we mentioned above .
Regarding the team, the presence of Gastón Benedetti is the great unknown for coach Eduardo Domínguez to define the Estudiantes formation, since he suffered a sprained left ankle and is a doubt at left back. If he doesn’t arrive, Eros Mancuso will play.
Possible alignments
Defending: Bologna; Sant’Anna, Malatini, Cardona, Soto; Alanís or Castellani, López; Bogarín, Togni, Solari; Fernandez
Students: Mariano Andujar; Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núñez, Zaid Romero and Benedetti or Mancuso; Fernando Zuqui, Jorge Rodríguez and José Sosa; Benjamín Rollheiser, Guido Carrillo and Franco Zapiola.
Forecast
After 1 to 1 in the 90 minutes, the final will be decided by penalties and “Pincha” will be the champion.
#DefenseStudents #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #Argentine #Cup
Leave a Reply