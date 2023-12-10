We review the entire run-up to this final, remembering that the current champion is Patronato, which defeated Talleres de Córdoba in the last final.

🏟️ CONFIRMED: THE FINAL GOES TO LANÚS Students 🆚 Defense and Justice will be played at the Grana stadium 🗓️ Wednesday 12/13

⌚️ 9:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/HWqXYdmkbC — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) December 6, 2023

See also James Rodríguez: in Brazil they overflow with praise for a great game Location: Lanús, Buenos Aires, Argentina Stadium: City of Lanús Hours: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru Referee: Nicolás Ramírez

Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies).

See also The changing situation of Guillermo Ochoa could determine his continuity in America Regarding the team, the presence of Gastón Benedetti is the great unknown for coach Eduardo Domínguez to define the Estudiantes formation, since he suffered a sprained left ankle and is a doubt at left back. If he doesn’t arrive, Eros Mancuso will play.

Students: Mariano Andujar; Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núñez, Zaid Romero and Benedetti or Mancuso; Fernando Zuqui, Jorge Rodríguez and José Sosa; Benjamín Rollheiser, Guido Carrillo and Franco Zapiola.