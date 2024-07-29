US Treasury: Defense spending has driven US GDP growth at an accelerated pace

Defense spending has driven US GDP growth at an accelerated pace, according to a report from the US Treasury Department, writes RIA News.

As noted by the department, real GDP growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the second quarter of 2024, compared with growth of 1.4 percent in the first quarter.

“The faster growth was driven by higher private consumption and business investment, stronger private stockpiling and higher government spending,” the report said.

Bloomberg previously reported that US presidential candidate and former US leader Donald Trump may demand that NATO countries increase their defense spending to three percent of their GDP. One source said that this could be part of Trump’s negotiating strategy to “put pressure on allies not to relax.”