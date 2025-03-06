The tariff war that Donald Trump has opened can be the excuse for Europe to carry out what has long avoided: a flexibility of its fiscal discipline norms to finance an economic reconversion that makes it more competitive. Is … The main conclusion of experts from ESADE that today have participated in the presentation of the Economic and Financial Report 2025 of the Catalan Business School.

An increase in spending is precisely what Mario Dragui requested in the already famous report commissioned by the European Commission. In it, the former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) placed 800,000 million euros a year (4.5% of the EU GDP) of public and private money the amount necessary for the old continent to recover the lost land against China and the US in terms of economic growth, innovation and productivity.

It is early to know if Trump’s latest decisions regarding tariffs and war in Ukraine are simply a hard negotiation mechanism or are heading towards a paradigm shift, towards a block -based world and the law of the strongest and not in the liberal game rules. As he has pointed out Toni Roldándirector of the ESADE Economic Policies Center, if we are facing the second, the world will attend at the end of a world order in force since World War II. This data is worth, and it is that, Until a few days ago, global tariffs were at an average of 3%.

The truth is that Europe has already begun to adapt to the new situation, with more force if possible after the tense encounter between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski last Friday. Just two days ago the European Commission proposed to European governments a package of defense measures that could reach 800,000 million euros of spending and that, most importantly, includes loans that will not compute for the calculation of the deficit. Also this week, the new German coalition government has announced an investment of half a billion euros for infrastructure and the creation of a defense fund that could reach the 400,000 million, In addition to the necessary constitutional reform to review the debt roof.

“The evolution of the American position has made Europe evident that it must take measures and make efforts to agree on how to finance the joint effort to unleashed the Dragui Plan,” explained Manuel Hidalgo, ESADE economist. For this expert, that goes through the Review of the permitted deficit figures and some type of joint debt emission “to the next generation style” to improve productivity.

Productivity, competitiveness, infrastructure (especially in the case of Germany) …; In all these fields Europe is lagging with the United States. Also in technological investment, which Mario Dragui pointed out in its report is the main reason for the divergent behavior of GDP on both sides of the Atlantic. In 2024 the Eurozone economy grew just 0.7% and the American made it 2.8%. By 2025, ESADE’s forecast – in line with those of most ‘world’ think tank ‘is that the eurozone will close with 1% growth, and the US, of around 2.5%.

The debt does not work if current expenses

But, the United States is not the only competitor in Europe. The Chinese economy grew 4.8% in 2024 and is expected to do it at 4.6% in 2025, India stood at 7% in 2024 and in 2025 it could be around 6.5%, and South America will maintain during the next year a growth similar to that observed in 2025, around 2.5%.

From there, it remains to be seen if the flexibility of the deficit rules towards which Europe is directed will have only the desired effects or there will also be counterparts. As experts have pointed out today, If used to pay current expenses, the effect on inflation will be negative. The “ideal,” they have pointed out, is that this indebtedness is used to make public investment oriented towards innovation, competitiveness and productivity.

For ESADE experts, defense spending is a good example of an investment with a good return in terms of competitiveness, with the aggregate benefit -Logically- that security increases. In addition, with these measures aimed at strategic reinforcement, Europe launches a positive signal to financial markets.

Reduce the growth forecast of Spain

If current expenses, one of the main pensions are treated in Spain, which reduce the fiscal margin of the government to increase productivity. For Manuel Hidalgo, the negative face of the sensational forecasts of the GDP of our country (around 2.5% in 2025) is aging, housing, high levels of unemployment (largely due to imbalances in formation) and the barriers facing SMEs, which make up most of the productive tissue. To make the small and therefore productive small businesses, two issues that have been central to this morning’s talk, Hidalgo has opted to improve financing capacity, end territorial disparities between CC.AA. in regard to regulation or improve the formation of managers. However, ESAD foresees that the growth of our country’s GDP will slow down 1.9% in 2026 and 1.7% in 2027.

Regarding the reduction of the working day that the Executive plans, Hidalgo has warned that although it can lead to an increase in productivity, it is possible that this does not compensate for the increase in labor expenses, as it attests to the evidence of other countries. That is, it will result in greater inflation, what eaten for what is served.