Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Defense signed a military cooperation agreement with the Slovak Republic, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Guruslav Nad, the Slovak Minister of Defense, and a number of officers and officials of the Ministry of Defense and their escorts.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Staff Pilot Falah Muhammad Al-Qahtani, Assistant Undersecretary for Policies and Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Defense, and for Slovakia Michal Kovac Svir of Slovakia to the State, during the activities of the IDEX 2021 exhibition.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Policies and Strategic Affairs emphasized that the IDEX exhibition is an important global forum that contributes to consolidating and strengthening cooperation relations between various regional and international institutions concerned with defense industries, in addition to being an opportunity to see the latest developments in the world of military industries.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the State affirmed the depth of the joint cooperation relations between the two countries, and praised the activities and organization of the IDEX exhibition this year.