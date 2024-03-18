#Defense #Trump #pay #million #appeal #fraud #case
Israel bombs Rafah while sending delegation to the US, which is pushing for a truce
The Israeli Army attacks the city of Rafah, in the extreme south of Gaza, by air, while agreeing to send...
#Defense #Trump #pay #million #appeal #fraud #case
The Israeli Army attacks the city of Rafah, in the extreme south of Gaza, by air, while agreeing to send...
Foreign countries|Letters from RussiaIvan, the author of the Letters from Russia series, went to vote. It went as always, and...
UNumerous cargo sails and some large ships lie at the bottom of Lake Constance: the paddle steamer Helvetica, the Jura,...
Former president and 16 other people were indicted this Tuesday for vaccine card fraud The lawyer and former Communications Secretary...
In Myyrmäki 21.–25. the festival held in March offers, among other things, films that dig deep into Vantaa.Vantaa urban film...
First modification: 03/19/2024 - 13:35 In a result devoid of surprises, Vladimir Putin was re-elected as president of Russia. This...
Leave a Reply