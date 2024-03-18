Former US President Donald Trump | Photo: EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Former President of the United States Donald Trump cannot pay a bail of US$464 million (R$2.3 billion) to appeal a fraud case in New York, as his lawyers indicated this Monday (18). likely Republican candidate for the presidential election.

Lawyers for Trump and other defendants in the fraud case argued that it was “impossible” for them to obtain full appeal bond.

“Defendants' continued diligent efforts have demonstrated that bail for the full amount of the sentence is 'a practical impossibility,'” the attorneys wrote.

Additionally, the legal team noted that they approached approximately 30 insurance companies through four different brokers and spent “countless hours negotiating” but were unable to secure an insurer.

Trump's lawyers asked an appeals court to delay issuing bail until the appeal of the case was completed in court.

A New York judge in February ordered Trump and other defendants to pay a total of $464 million in damages and interest for violating a New York anti-fraud statute.

Of this total, Trump was ordered to pay US$454 million.

In New York, defendants in civil cases must post bail worth at least 110% of the sentence to delay payment of the fine while they appeal, so Trump's appeal bail is set at $464 million.

If Trump and others are unable to obtain bail as required by New York law, they may not be able to appeal the damages and interest they were ordered to pay.

Earlier this month, Trump posted bail of nearly $92 million to appeal the $83.3 million in damages a jury ordered him to pay to writer E. Jean Carroll in a separate case over “defamation” by denying her accusations of sexual assault.