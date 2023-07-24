Ex-deputy was summoned to talk about alleged coup d’état plan revealed by Marcos do Val; hearing would have been held about 3 weeks ago

the lawyer of Daniel Silveira (PTB), Paulo Cesar Farias, said this Sunday (July 23, 2023) that the former deputy would have given testimony to the PF (Federal Police) about the alleged coup d’état plan revealed by the senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) without the presence of their lawyers.

To the Power360the defense reported that it received an email on June 28 from the Federal Police requesting that the former deputy’s testimony be held the following day.

In response, the lawyer informed the corporation that it would not be possible to carry out the hearing due to the short time for the defense to become aware of the case file, in addition to the impossibility of traveling from Goiânia to Rio de Janeiro, where Silveira is being held. Here’s the full of the letter sent by the defense to the PF (550 KB).

In a meeting with Silveira last week, the lawyer was informed that the hearing was held by the PF and lasted about 6 hours. Speak in “abuse of authority” and claims that the testimony is “illegal”.

The presence of a lawyer at the hearing is provided for by law. 13,245 of 2016, which changes the wording of item 21 of art. 7th of OAB Statute (Brazilian Bar Association).

Here’s what the rule says:

“It is the right of the lawyer to assist his investigated clients during the investigation of infractions, under penalty of absolute nullity of the respective interrogation or testimony and, subsequently, of all investigative and probative elements arising or derived therefrom, directly or indirectly, and may even, in the course of the respective investigation, present reasons and questions”.

The lawyer said “enraged” with the situation and informed that the OAB was notified about the episode. He declared that he does not have access to the files of the process in which the former deputy is involved.

Silveira was summoned to give testimony about the episode reported by Do Val in the investigation that investigates the extremist acts of January 8th. In addition to him, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was also summoned and testified on July 12.

According to the senator, Daniel Silveira would have planned to record Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), to incriminate him. The alleged plan would have been raised by Silveira in a meeting with Bolsonaro on December 8, 2022 at the Palácio da Alvorada.

In a handwritten letter, Silveira countered the lines and called the senator “clown”. He says that the meeting at Palácio da Alvorada on December 8, 2022 was nothing more than a “circus”.

In the document, the former deputy says that the senator did not say what the meeting would be about, but mentioned that it was Moraes.

Silveira says Bolsonaro received Do Val “like any other parliamentarian” and that the conversation would have lasted little more than 10 minutes. The former congressman refutes the version presented that he wanted the senator to incriminate the Minister of the Supreme Court.