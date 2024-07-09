Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/08/2024 – 21:52

Jair Bolsonaro’s defense stated this Monday (8) that the former president had “no interference” over the gifts received during presidential trips.

The lawyers’ statement was released after Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), removed the confidentiality of the report in which Bolsonaro and 11 other people under investigation were reported for embezzlement of Saudi jewelry received during the former president’s government. The embezzlement, according to the PF, could reach R$6.8 million.

According to lawyers Paulo Bueno and Daniel Tesser, the gifts are received by the Deputy Office of Historical Documentation (GADH), a sector of the Presidency of the Republic, and undergo strict cataloging treatment, over which the president has no influence.

“All former presidents of the Republic had their gifts analyzed, catalogued and their destination defined by GADH, which, it is clear to see, has always used the same criteria used in relation to the assets that are the subject of this unusual investigation, which, strangely, focuses solely on the Bolsonaro government, ignoring identical situations that occurred in previous governments,” said the defense.

The lawyers also stated that the jewelry was returned after an order from the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) in March last year.

“The initiative aimed to make it clear, at the outset of the slightest doubt, that at no time did he intend to enrich himself or to have assets that could, in any way, be considered public. If in those proceedings the legal status of such items was put into question, given the complexity of the rules that theoretically govern the dynamics of assets of this nature, it was requested that they immediately remain in the custody of the public authorities, until the conclusion of the discussion on their correct destination, definitively”, alleged the defense.

According to the PF, part of the Saudi jewelry received by the former president’s government left the country in a suitcase transported on the presidential plane on December 30, 2022, when Bolsonaro left the country to spend a season in the United States at the end of his term.

According to investigators, the former president did not make any transactions in his accounts. This fact led the PF to conclude that Bolsonaro used the money obtained from the sale of the jewelry to stay in the United States.