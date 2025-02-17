Europe wants to raise its defense expense, and that has not gone unnoticed in the quoted companies of this industry. Large companies sign up on Monday.

The German defense giant Rheinmetall It rises more than 10% on this first day of the week, after the high positions of the European Union have announced that they will study a formula to increase the defense spending after the unilateral strategy of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, regarding To Ukraine. This is not the only one in the sector that stands out on Monday, since the Swedish Saab earns almost 15% and Thales and Bae System 7 %are recorded, while the Italian Leonardo does the same with 6.7 %. In the Spanish Stock Exchange, Indra, on the other hand, is revalued 4.5% near the closure of the session, being the most upward value of the day in the Ibex 35.

The German firm Rheinmetall already came from a particularly prosperous period after having doubled the orders in the last year. The company had required to increase its production capacity to meet this demand triggered from a Europe and Germany that need to increase its military expenditure to forced marches. In just three days, the firm’s actions total 31%, after falling last Wednesday almost 6%. Others such as SAAB also accumulate almost 29% in this period, and Leonardo gets 15%.

“We believe that defense companies will continue to benefit and maintain the positive vision of the sector. Currently the defense spending threshold required by NATO is 2% S/GDP, while the Trump administration has already pronounced in paths occasions about raising this threshold up to 5%. among others, “they point out in Bankinter.

Bank analysts add that “in addition, The valuation multiples are reasonable Taking into account the expected growth rates in BPA [beneficio por acción]. Given the shortage of investment vehicles to maintain direct exposure to the recommendation sector, undertake it via shares. “