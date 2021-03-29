In the ten months since his heart stopped under the weight of a cop, George Floyd’s life has been glorified. Starting this Monday, the defense attorneys of agent Dereck Chauvin will be in charge of destroying the myth and reducing him to the caliber of a drug addict and common criminal to exonerate his client of any responsibility in his death.

The 9.29-second video that scandalized the world was seen again this Monday in its entirety during the opening of the trial and became the first evidence against the agent on Monday. Chauvin appears imperturbable with his knee bent over Floyd’s neck, “not even his sunglasses moved” on his head, observed the prosecutor Jerry Blackwell when presenting the case, as proof that he faced no resistance on the part of Floyd, who was lying on the ground in handcuffs.

Those nine minutes were so extraordinarily long that the operator who dispatched the patrol to the scene and followed the situation through the cameras even asked if the screen had frozen. “I had a hunch something was wrong,” Jena Scurry said under oath. Floyd had begged 27 times to be allowed to breathe, but after calling his mother – now deceased – out of sheer desperation, he didn’t move again. For the first time in her seven years answering emergency calls, the operator was so shocked that she called the police to take care of the cops. Officer Chauvin did not raise his knee even when medical personnel arrived in an ambulance and took a pulse in the neck of his inert victim, who had urinated and was bleeding from the nose before becoming completely immobile.

On the sidewalk, a handful of pedestrians rebuked him, asking him to let him breathe, to take his pulse, that he was going to kill him… «He’s dead, can’t you see that he’s not moving? You have killed him! ”One shouted.

At an autopsy, the big man his friends remember from bear hugs were found traces of the synthetic opiates he had become addicted to after surgery, like more than two million Americans who were misled by drug companies about the effects of this highly addictive pain reliever. Seeing the police arrive, Floyd popped the pills he was carrying into his mouth.

According to oral arguments, Chauvin’s lawyers will try to cast doubt on the cause of his death so that the theory that it was caused by an overdose of the drug Fentanyl is as possible as that of suffocation. And as long as there is a reasonable margin of doubt, the twelve jurors will have to let him go.

In his presentation, the prosecutor reminded the jury that Floyd’s anguish and agitation at not being able to breathe does not square with the torpor of an opium overdose, in which the victim “just falls asleep and dies.” Floyd, “died sigh after sigh,” said describing the final seizures. The hypertension he was suffering from and any potential arrhythmia will play a factor in the defense version. What the jury will discover, Blackwell warned, is that “all human beings have two things in common: they are born and die of cardiorespiratory arrest,” as the only autopsy performed on him concludes. The rest will have to be settled during the trial.