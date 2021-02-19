Defense procurement Russian Embassy criticizes arms trade to Finland, Ministry of Defense: Nothing “dramatic or exciting”

The Russian embassy in the United States made a harsh criticism on Thursday after the United States approved Finland’s request to buy ammunition for the Defense Forces’ heavy rocket launchers.

Russian the embassy in the united states in the usa made harsh criticism on thursday after the united states had approved finland’s request to buy ammunition for the defense forces’ heavy rocket launchers.

The DSCA agency in charge of arms sales abroad made the request notification to Congress on Wednesday.

According to the Russian embassy, ​​the issue raised questions, including against whom these “offensive weapons” are intended.

“The U.S. attempt to arm our neighbor is a step in the wrong direction and aims to increase regional tensions,” the embassy wrote on its Twitter account.

Defense Director General of the Department Esa Pulkkinen the Department of Defense commented on the matter, noting mainly that various Twitter commentary comes and goes.

“Yes, there are messages going on in that world of Twitter, and there’s certainly some reason why the Russian embassy in the U.S. has wanted to bring it up,” he says without speculating for reasons.

Pulkkinen underlines that this was a message addressed specifically to the decision in the United States.

“I do not know why such ammunition has now been made such a thing, because according to my memory, Russia has not reacted to Finland’s defense supplies at any stage.”

However, Pulkkinen does not see anything “dramatic or exciting” in the matter.

“After all, our defense system is not directed against anyone, it is for us. We have a small need for the country to keep our defense capabilities credible and this is part of it. In my opinion, this is not the strangest thing. ”

Point and area influenced The value of the long-range missile sold in the United States is estimated to be approximately EUR 76 million.

According to the announcement, the proposed deal will support U.S. foreign and security policy by improving the security of a reliable partner country. It is vital for the US national interest to help Finland develop and maintain a strong and operational defense capability, the statement explains.

Finland originally procured heavy rocket launchers in 2006. It is now a matter of procuring a new batch of ammunition for these. Ammunition is more sophisticated and more load-bearing, Pulkkinen explains.

“The project is part of budgeted projects in line with our Defense Forces development programs.”

According to the Ministry of Defense, the goal is for the procurement contract to be concluded during the current year. Procurement deliveries are estimated to begin in 2024.