Defense Policy | The Finnish Hornets participated for the first time in an exercise that tested leadership in the event of a nuclear war

Defense policy|The Finnish Hornets were involved in the Global Guardian exercise of seven countries

Finland A week ago, the Air Force participated in an exercise of the United States armed forces, which tested the United States’ nuclear deterrent.

The Air Force announced on community service X a week ago on Tuesday that its fighters had flown a joint operation tour with B-52 bombers and Norwegian F-35 fighters on the coast of Norway.

The message did not say anything more specific about the cooperation round, but the message was marked with the subject tag #GlobalGuardian, as is typical in the X service.

The purpose of the Global Guardian exercises is to test the leadership systems of the United States and its allies in the event of a nuclear war.

The exercises are organized by the United States Strategic Command, the Air Force Space Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

These entities are jointly responsible for the air defense of North America during a nuclear war.

Britain’s led by the JEF alliance of like-minded countries, or the Joint Expeditionary Force, and Norad said on Monday of this week in community service X that it was an exercise by the United States and six JEF countries, which was related to the Global Guardian exercise.

The JEF countries included Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Great Britain and the Netherlands.

Two American B-52 bombers, two British Typhoons, two Dutch F-35 fighters, two Danish F-16 fighters, two Swedish Gripens, two Norwegian F-35 fighters and two Finnish Hornets participated in the exercise.

In practice On June 18, B-52 bombers flew from Britain to the United States. The plane was simulated by long-range bomber or patrol planes of an unfriendly country, that is, in practice, Russia.

Fighters from six countries took turns identifying and escorting the B-52s.

As the American bombers left European airspace, they were met by American and Canadian fighter jets with a similar mission.

The task of the Jef community staff was to coordinate activities between the armed forces of different countries.