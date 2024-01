Lieutenant General Mikko Heiskanen started as Chief of Military Economics of the Defense Forces last year. Before that, he served as a military representative in the EU and NATO.

The Defense Forces is now ensuring security of wartime supply with unprecedentedly extensive measures, says Lieutenant General Mikko Heiskanen.

Defense forces has initiated extraordinary measures to ensure security of supply in times of crisis and war.

In the coming months, the Defense Administration plans to check the so-called production reservations that have been made with Finnish companies.