Defense policy The Coalition Party will elect Ilkka Kanerva’s successor to chair the Defense Committee on Thursday, Elina Valtonen interested

20.4. 20:05

Coalition will elect its candidate to chair the parliamentary defense committee on Thursday. The election will be made at a coalition group meeting in the afternoon.

The previous chairman of the Defense Committee was the Coalition Party Ilkka Kanerva, who died last week on Thursday serious illness.

The chairmanship of the Defense Committee is now an exceptionally interesting vantage point, as Finland is currently considering NATO membership on a very short schedule.

One of those interested in the presidency is a member of the Coalition Party Elina Valtonen.

“I’ve been interested in it since the beginning of the season, but there are several people interested in it. It is ultimately in the hands of the group, ”says Valtonen.

“Now let’s see what is the most appropriate solution to this situation. There is no long season left. ”

The next parliamentary elections will take place in April.

Parliament is currently considering a topical report on changes in the security environment approved by the Government in connection with the application for NATO membership. Its broadcast discussion took place on Wednesday.

Valtonen is now a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee. According to him, it is good that the Coalition Party makes its decision quickly, because the current affairs report is already in Parliament.

“By the way, it is hoped that the report will receive proper and rigorous consideration in Parliament.”