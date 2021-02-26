W.How much “strategic autonomy” does the European Union need? That is the basic question when the heads of state and government speak on Friday about their common security and defense policy, for the first time in two years. The French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed this debate for the past two years, and it has also preoccupied the foreign and defense ministers. The prepared conclusions now describe the preliminary consensus that emerged.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The heads of state and government are committed to a “more strategic approach”; they want to “increase the European Union’s ability to act autonomously”. In the face of growing global instability, “the EU must take more responsibility for its security”. The commitment to NATO already follows in the next paragraph: “We are committed to working closely with NATO.” With Joe Biden’s government, they also want to have a “close dialogue” on security and defense. The cooperation will benefit from a stronger European Union in this field.

“New political momentum” instead of “brain death”

Most EU states do not want to play the two institutions against each other, after all, 21 of them also belong to the alliance. Even Macron recently expressly committed to the alliance at the special edition of the Munich Security Conference after declaring its brain death in November 2019. “I am convinced that NATO needs new political momentum and a clarification of its strategic concept,” he said in Munich. The federal government also sees it that way. Nevertheless, there is a fundamental difference: while Berlin wants to keep the United States in Europe for the long term, Paris would have no objection to Europe going completely on its own feet.

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET. GET F + FREE NOW



So that this impression does not arise on Friday, Council President Charles Michel invited the Secretary General of Allianz, Jens Stoltenberg, to the video conference. He had advertised “strategic solidarity” at the virtual security conference. America and Europe should stick together in the face of cyber threats, Russia’s “destabilizing demeanor” and terrorism. That will be his message now too. The NATO Secretary General wants to advocate close strategic coordination.

This also includes coping with climate change; Allianz wants to do its part to reduce the military’s carbon footprint. China is a more complicated subject. NATO is increasingly viewing Beijing’s rise as a threat, while the EU has just negotiated an investment deal with Beijing. All of this should now be discussed more intensively because both institutions are reviewing their strategy. Stoltenberg is revising the NATO concept, the EU is fine-tuning its “strategic compass”. Both should come to a conclusion in the next year.

An insurmountable hurdle

In practice, both institutions are already working more closely together than before. They agreed on that before the 2018 NATO summit, and the list of joint projects has since grown to 74. For example, EU representatives take part in the Alliance’s staff exercises as observers. NATO, in turn, is counting on the EU to invest in roads, bridges and rail lines that will also increase its military mobility – especially when it comes to advancing eastwards. There is a pot in the EU budget for this, as well as for defense projects. During the German Council Presidency, a mechanism was agreed in the autumn to allow third countries to participate in EU armaments projects.

Nevertheless, the cooperation still faces an insurmountable hurdle: the conflict over Cyprus. In NATO, Turkey is opposed to any contractual relationship with the EU in which the Republic of Cyprus is a party. Conversely, the Cypriots play to their power as an EU member. This has led to blockades for decades, most recently at the EU mission “Irini”, which is supposed to monitor the arms embargo against Libya. In Brussels they would have liked to cooperate with NATO, also because ships and planes are chronically missing from the mission. But Ankara prevented that, especially since the EU operation is primarily directed against Turkish deliveries. It should still be extended.

In an earlier version of this text it was stated that 24 EU countries would also belong to NATO. In fact there are 21. The information has been corrected.