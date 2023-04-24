Defense Policy | NATO’s NEPAC meeting will be held in Helsinki

The Finnish Defense Forces will host the meeting and participate in the event for the first time as a member of NATO.

NATO The training activity planning coordination meeting, or NEPAC, will be held in Helsinki on Tuesday and Wednesday the 25th-26th. April.

The Finnish Defense Forces will host the meeting and participate in the event for the first time as a member of NATO. The top echelons of NATO’s command structure, all member countries and Sweden will participate in the meeting.

NEPAC, which is organized every six months, is an occasion where the training programs of NATO and allies are coordinated so that the whole supports the achievement of the goals set for the training activities and NATO’s ability to fulfill its tasks.