Defense Policy | Hungary’s Orbán promised not to delay Sweden’s NATO ratification, but did not explain why he postponed the matter

March 24, 2023
in World Europe
Policy|Defense policy

Hungary and Turkey have not yet ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán promised on Thursday not to delay the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership. However, Orbán did not explain why Hungary decided to postpone the ratification of Sweden’s membership.

Orbán met the Prime Minister of Sweden at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday by Ulf Kristersson. According to this, Orbán had not given any kind of explanation for delaying the ratification of Sweden’s membership.

Instead, Kristersson was assured that Hungary does not intend to delay the ratification of the membership of any country aspiring to NATO. However, Hungary has not promised any timetable for the ratification of Sweden’s membership.

Hungary and Turkey have not yet ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships.

The Hungarian Parliament is expected to vote on the ratification of Finland’s membership on Monday.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament approved Finland’s NATO membership on Thursday. The matter may come before the parliament as early as Friday or Saturday.

