Defense Policy | Finland and 13 EU countries are demanding changes to the rules of the European Investment Bank in order to make it easier to finance the arms industry

Nowadays, the European Investment Bank can finance so-called dual-use products, i.e. products that have both civilian and military use, but not the actual arms industry. A group of leaders of EU countries would like this regulation to be changed.

14 EU countries leaders, including Finland, are calling for changes to the rules of the European Investment Bank (EIB) so that lending to the defense industry would be easier.

The EU leaders have drafted the matter the letteraddressed to the President of the European Council To Charles Michelto the President of the EIB For Nadia Calviño and to the Prime Minister of Belgium to Alexander de Croo.

The background is a situation where EU countries are trying to speed up their defense industry in the aftermath of the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine.

In their letter, the leaders write that they share the view that the bank's funding for security and defense projects should be promoted “in line with the EU's new priorities.”

“Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has led to an increased need to invest in Europe's security and defense sector. In this context, the EIB's lending authority is urgently needed,” the letter says.

Nowadays The EIB can finance so-called dual-use products, i.e. products that have both civilian and military use. It cannot finance the actual arms industry and not, for example, infrastructure intended for military use.

The leaders want this regulation to be changed in such a way that investments could also be made in dual-use products more widely.

At the same time, the letter hopes for a discussion on, for example, how dual-use projects are currently defined. The directors emphasize that the issue should be discussed in a way that takes into account the bank's risk profile and secures its funding base.

Design is involved of the Financial Times according to the idea that the EIB does not want to lose its high credit rating and its high environmental, social responsibility and governance rating, which is important for Germany and the Netherlands, for example.

A letter the first signatory is the prime minister Petteri Orpowhich, according to FT, took the initiative in the matter.

Other signatory countries are Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

The countries believe that the change in the EIB's practices could also have a signaling effect.

“This could increase private investment in security and defense and make it more acceptable to financial markets, private investors and banks,” the letter states.

The European Commission made a similar request for changing the EIB's practices recently, when it published its first defense industry strategy.