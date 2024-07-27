The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department conducted an introductory workshop for members of the Ministry of Defense on “Forensic Procedures in Field Accidents,” with the aim of informing them of the procedures adopted in field accidents.

The workshop comes within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between the two parties, aiming to exchange expertise in the judicial, legal and professional fields, and support service quality standards and training human cadres.

The workshop participants learned about the tasks and departments of the Criminal and Electronic Sciences Center, which provides various services according to the highest international standards, ensuring the effectiveness of the criminal justice system, leading to the achievement of fair and efficient justice.

The workshop participants were briefed on the forensic procedures for deaths caused by weapons and explosives in the field, deaths caused by toxic substances and chemical agents, in addition to the coordination procedures when forensic medicine is assigned to accidents of injuries or deaths. The participants were also briefed on the mechanisms of the chemical laboratory, its scope, specialized staff and technical resources used in examining various seized items and biological samples to identify and examine the types of narcotic substances, the mechanisms of the electronic laboratory, its specializations and analytical programs, and the latest techniques and advanced technology in the laboratory and its qualitative development.