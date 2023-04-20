Just a few days after the Association in Defense of Public Health (ADSP) of the Region of Murcia made public a very critical report on health indicators and health and social policies in the community, the national federation in which integrates this organization, the FADSP, once again places Murcian healthcare among the “worst” in Spain. In this new report, only Andalusia gets a more negative note. In contrast, Navarra, the Basque Country, Asturias and Extremadura are considered the territories with the best healthcare system.

The annual reports of the FADSP habitually penalize the Region. Last year, Murcian health was in the last position of the ‘ranking’. On this occasion, it climbs just one position. The Murcian Health Service (SMS) is weighed down by some of the indicators that the FADSP uses to measure the quality of the system. Fundamentally, the low per capita budget, the increase in pharmaceutical spending, the low use of generic drugs or the deficits in Nursing staff.

Thus, the Community budgeted in 2019 (it is the year that is taken as a reference in the report) 1,543.6 euros per inhabitant to sustain health, a figure that only exceeds that registered in Madrid. This contrasts with the 2,133 euros per capita in Asturias. However, the FADSP report does not include real spending per inhabitant, where the Region ranks among the top positions. Thus, in 2021, public health spending per inhabitant in the Region of Murcia rose to 1,909 euros. The figure is well above the national average, which stands at 1,716 euros per inhabitant. Ahead of the Community are only the Basque Country (2,073 euros), Asturias (1,965) and Navarra (1,941).

This enormous gap between real spending and the budget makes Murcian health the most deficient, with a deviation between what is consigned and what is finally disbursed that exceeds 30%. The Court of Accounts has repeatedly warned of the risks of this situation for the future of the system.

The FADSP report does stop at pharmaceutical spending. In 2022, the Region experienced the largest increase in prescription bills. Specifically, 6.8%. As a result of this increase, pharmaceutical spending exceeded 300 euros per inhabitant. One of the measures to contain pharmaceutical costs is the use of generics, and the Region is at the tail end here: these drugs only represent 31% of the packages dispensed, while in Andalusia it reaches 44%. Another aspect that penalizes the Region is the ratio of Nursing professionals. The Murcian Health Service has 0.57 nurses for every thousand inhabitants in Primary, according to the report, compared to 0.83 in Aragon or 0.86 in Extremadura.

The document also analyzes the situation of waiting lists. The Region of Murcia has lower than average delays in Specialized Care, but the Health Barometer surveys show poor results for the Community: only 10% of those who request an appointment with their family doctor obtain it within 24 hours, compared to 30 % in Navarre. Only Andalusia, the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community present worse percentages than the Region of Murcia in this indicator.

The FADSP once again denounces “the serious crisis” that Primary School is facing after the pandemic, although it points out that the responses have been different in the autonomous communities. In addition, “a great disparity in health services between communities continues to be evidenced, which, far from diminishing, has increased, which continues to endanger the necessary cohesion and equity between territories.”