Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, former commander of Operations of the Military Police of the Federal District, asked this Friday (12) to be released from prison. The request was made to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), after the release of former Minister Anderson Torres.

The former commander was arrested by order of Moraes shortly after the coup acts of January 8, in Brasilia.

The defense argues that the colonel is investigated for the same facts as Anderson Torres and that there is no sense in maintaining his arrest.

“All the military police officers who were supposedly involved in the events of the 8th of January have already been heard, and there is no presumed influence that Naime would have on the others. The revocation of pre-trial detention would in no way interfere with the smoothness of the investigations and the gathering of evidence. Naime has a fixed residence and ties to the Federal District, having served in an exemplary manner in the Military Police for decades,” said the defense.

Yesterday (11), Moraes ordered the release of former Minister of Justice and former DF security secretary Anderson Torres. According to the decision, in exchange for preventive detention, Torres must wear an electronic anklet.

Moraes also determined that the former minister should comply with home confinement at night and on weekends. In the order, the magistrate also determined that Torres is prohibited from using social networks, in addition to having canceled his carrying of weapons and prohibited his communication with the other investigated.